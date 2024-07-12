Meyer appointed as director of Lausanne’s Orchestre de Chambre, will leave La Scala in early 2025

ROME (AP) — The board of trustees of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne has announced the appointment of Dominique Meyer as executive director, effective July 15. Meyer, however, will remain superintendent of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala until the end of his term on Feb. 28, 2025, la Scala added in a statement. Meyer had been offered to stay in his current position at Italy’s famed opera house until August next year, when he turns 70. His replacement comes against the backdrop of new rules introduced last year by Italy’s far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni, which set an age limit of 70 for opera directors.

