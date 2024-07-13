Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Power defeat Inland Valley Bucs 13-7 on Hometown Heroes Night

By
New
Published 12:24 AM

The Palm Springs Power rallied and defeated the Inland Valley Bucs 13-7.

The Power also celebrated hometown heroes night, honoring police officers, firefighters, and teachers, who all received free admission to the game. In addition, fans had the chance to tour a firetruck and police cars.

Fans and the heroes were in for a treat as the winning pitcher, Alex Hocking, had quite the performance, pitching four innings with four strikeouts.

After going back and forth with the Bucs in the first four innings, the offense shifted into another gear, scoring seven runs in the next two innings.

It was a complete team effort from the Power, who tallied 19 hits and had nine different players get in the hit column.

The Power improve to 29-0 and extend their winning streak to 48. The Power will continue their series against the Inland Valley Bucs tomorrow, Saturday, July 13th. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here on News Channel 3 for continuous coverage of the Power.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content