Palm Springs Power defeat Inland Valley Bucs 13-7 on Hometown Heroes Night

The Palm Springs Power rallied and defeated the Inland Valley Bucs 13-7.

Here are some highlights of the @PSPowerBaseball 13-7 win over the Inland Valley Bucs. Shoutout @Tarp1969 for some of these shots @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/enPSmE136i — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 13, 2024

The Power also celebrated hometown heroes night, honoring police officers, firefighters, and teachers, who all received free admission to the game. In addition, fans had the chance to tour a firetruck and police cars.

Fans and the heroes were in for a treat as the winning pitcher, Alex Hocking, had quite the performance, pitching four innings with four strikeouts.

After going back and forth with the Bucs in the first four innings, the offense shifted into another gear, scoring seven runs in the next two innings.

It was a complete team effort from the Power, who tallied 19 hits and had nine different players get in the hit column.

The Power improve to 29-0 and extend their winning streak to 48. The Power will continue their series against the Inland Valley Bucs tomorrow, Saturday, July 13th. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

