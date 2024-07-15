Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter announce opening of Desert Wildlife Center in fall 2024

The Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter has announced the opening of the Desert Wildlife Center (DWC), which will take place in fall of this year.

The Coachella Valley is home to a wide range of wildlife- from birds to reptiles to mammal species- many of which are endemic, threatened, or endangered. Risks to the health and safety of our local wildlife have increased over the years, as we continue to convert acres upon acres of wildlands to residential and commercial developments.

The Desert Wildlife Center will serve as a safe refuge for these sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife needing medical treatment and rehabilitation.

DWC will take over the site of the former Wild Bird Center in Indio, located at 46500 Van Buren Street. As they transition over, the DWC will initially only serve wild birds, but has plans to accept both reptiles and mammals in the future.

In addition to rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation services, Desert Wildlife Center will offer humane education to community members of all ages, creating a network of wildlife advocates dedicated to cultivating and sustaining peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

DWC is currently in the process of applying for required state and federal permits and updating and renovating the facility to meet new rehabilitation standards required for opening.

Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter is holding a Desert Wildlife Center Renovation Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, July 20th to raise funds to ensure the center's opening in fall. It will take place from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. at the old Wild Bird Center in Indio. Click here to RSVP.

If you are interested in donating to the Desert Wildlife Center, click here.