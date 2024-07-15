Parents concerned about school safety after special needs students wander off

As the 2024-2025 school year approaches, some parents whose children attend Bubbling Wells Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs are nervous about on-campus safety, particularly for students with special needs.

Ashley Randal reached out to News Channel 3 and expressed concerns about what she said are "safety issues" that have gone unaddressed by Palm Springs Unified School District.

Since early December, Randal, along with other mothers, have spoken out during the school board meetings about their concerns, which include at least three kindergarten students wandering off campus over the past year.

Randal has also submitted a complaint with the California Department of Education.

News Channel 3 has reached out to PSUSD for information regarding policy, procedures, and staffing related to this matter, and are awaiting a response.

