City of La Quinta to consider new bicycle connection, reduced speed limits along Eisenhower Drive

The City of La Quinta is reviewing options to reduce speed, provide a bicycle connection, and increase safety on Eisenhower Drive south of Calle Sinaloa. Several options will be considered during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16th at 4:00 p.m.

One option is to reduce Eisenhower Drive south of Calle Sinaloa to one drive lane in each direction.

Supporters say this will allow for the inclusion of a striped buffered bike lane adjacent to the existing parking lane in each direction. This will also create adjacent side street intersections to cross one drive lane in each direction instead of two and allow vehicles to encroach further into the roadway, after yielding to pedestrians and bicycles, to determine when it is safe to enter Eisenhower Drive.

There will also be additional buffer from the drive lane for vehicles to park. The proposed option will look similar to the striping between Calle Sinaloa and Calle Tampico.

If you would like to provide input or feedback, the city encourages you to attend the July 16th City Council meeting.

The address for the City Council Chambers is 78495 Calle Tampico