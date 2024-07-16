Skip to Content
News

Rescued dogs in animal hoarding cases continue to find new homes

Puppies inside the Coachella Valley Animal Campus
KESQ
Puppies inside the Coachella Valley Animal Campus
By
Published 12:20 PM

Volunteers and the Coachella Valley Animal Campus coordinated on Monday to transport eight dogs from the shelter in Thousand Palms to other shelters in Central California.

In a post to the shelter's Facebook page, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus writes that Christina Courier, a volunteer, found two rescue organizations — Iron Paw Rescue and Peace of Mind Dog Rescue — that accepted the dogs.

They say eight dogs were transported in total. According to the shelter, the dogs that were transported are a mix of dogs who have been at the shelter for an extended period and dogs involved in last week's animal hoarding cases in Thermal and Indio.

Carie Broecker, Executive Director and co-founder of Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, says her shelter is taking in two of the dogs. The rescue's veterinary clinic will examine the dogs before they're assessed at the rescue's office. The rescue will then put them on their website in search of their forever home.

While the eight dogs that were transported on Monday helps the shelter's overcrowding problem, the shelter is still overcrowded. Officials say they're still looking for people to adopt or foster these dogs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content