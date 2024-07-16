Rescued dogs in animal hoarding cases continue to find new homes

Volunteers and the Coachella Valley Animal Campus coordinated on Monday to transport eight dogs from the shelter in Thousand Palms to other shelters in Central California.

In a post to the shelter's Facebook page, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus writes that Christina Courier, a volunteer, found two rescue organizations — Iron Paw Rescue and Peace of Mind Dog Rescue — that accepted the dogs.

They say eight dogs were transported in total. According to the shelter, the dogs that were transported are a mix of dogs who have been at the shelter for an extended period and dogs involved in last week's animal hoarding cases in Thermal and Indio.

Carie Broecker, Executive Director and co-founder of Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, says her shelter is taking in two of the dogs. The rescue's veterinary clinic will examine the dogs before they're assessed at the rescue's office. The rescue will then put them on their website in search of their forever home.

While the eight dogs that were transported on Monday helps the shelter's overcrowding problem, the shelter is still overcrowded. Officials say they're still looking for people to adopt or foster these dogs.