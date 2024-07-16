Trump merchandise increases at a local store located in the valley

The Patriot Store's business is booming after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this past weekend.

Located in Palm Desert on Paseo Drive, the store offers shirts, hats and flags.

Store manager Heidi Miedecke is grateful for the full house that's come in since Monday morning."It's hotter than heck here and it hasn’t slowed down, and I think it’s going to continue that way. People have had it, you know, they want to feel safe in their own country, they feel like they’ve been let down.”

The Patriot Store says they hope to continue having good business due to The Republican National Convention.