Who is Ingrid Andress, the country singer who performed the National Anthem at MLB Home Run Derby?
AP Music Writer
Country singer and four-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress has gone viral for her widely panned performance of the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. On Monday night, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter belted an a cappella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” an incredibly challenging song to sing. Clips of her less-than-popular rendition have made the rounds on social media, drawing comparisons to lackluster performances of the song by Rosanne Barr and Fergie in years past. A representative for Andress did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. Here’s what to know about the musician.