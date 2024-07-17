Skip to Content
One person dead, two others injured in shooting in Desert Hot Springs

One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 4:53 p.m. on Two Bunch Palms Trail right in front of Desert Springs Middle School.

Details remain limited. DHSPD Chief Jim Henson confirmed at the scene that the two injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. There was no word on their condition.

Two Bunch Palms is closed from Ocotillo Road to Verbena Drive. Henson said the closure is expected to last several hours.

