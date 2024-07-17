Tribal leaders, lawmakers discuss mental health and suicide prevention for Native Americans

Native people have the highest rates of substance involved deaths, serious mental illness and the second highest rates of suicide in the state according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Tribal leaders, lawmakers, Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) and top mental health state department and agency leaders met to discuss mental health and suicide prevention for Native Americans and to hear an update from the California Department of Public Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention.

The roundtable discussion begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Morongo Tribal Council Chambers.

