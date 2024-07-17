Skip to Content
News

Tribal leaders, lawmakers discuss mental health and suicide prevention for Native Americans

KESQ
By
Published 10:38 AM

Native people have the highest rates of substance involved deaths, serious mental illness and the second highest rates of suicide in the state according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Tribal leaders, lawmakers, Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) and top mental health state department and agency leaders met to discuss mental health and suicide prevention for Native Americans and to hear an update from the California Department of Public Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention.

The roundtable discussion begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Morongo Tribal Council Chambers.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more from their discussion about the progress in combatting and preventing suicide after recent occurrences among some tribes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content