Watch Live: Donald Trump to accept nomination at RNC in first speech since assassination attempt

Donald Trump will take the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to accept his party’s nomination again. He is expected to give a highly personal speech, the first since he was cut off mid-sentence by a flurry of gunfire in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump will strike a unifying tone in his speech, accepting the Republican nomination five days after he survived an assassination attempt.

“I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope,” he will begin, according to excerpts released by his campaign ahead of his remarks.

Trump will promise to usher in “a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.”

And he will say that, “The discord and division in our society must be healed” and that he is “running to be president for ALL of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”