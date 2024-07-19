Skip to Content
Driver ejected, killed after rolling over multiple Times on I-10 in Chiriaco Summit

An ambulance was requested today after a vehicle rolled over multiple times, ejecting and killing the lone occupant.   

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Friday on the westbound I-10 freeway near Box Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol records. One reporting party, an emergency nurse, was looking for the vehicle as officers arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead shortly after, CHP officer David Torres told City News Service.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

City News Service

