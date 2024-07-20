Desert Hot Springs reading program aims to boost literacy

The Desert Hot Springs Library (DHS) celebrated the end of its summer reading program and its third anniversary on Saturday.

Librarians said the program's goal is to encourage kids to read throughout the summer, so they don't fall behind when school starts.

Stephanie Gilliam said the DHS children's book selection is one of the most diverse she's seen in her career.

"It opens up a whole new world and you learn so many things in a book," Gilliam said. "There are so many books out there that tell us about history and the things that are happening currently. It's really important to continue reading."

City officials attended the celebration and awarded staff a certificate honoring the milestone.