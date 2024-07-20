Skip to Content
Lightning strikes kill cattle, start fires in Greece during heat wave

Published 3:09 AM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Lightning strikes in northern Greece have killed cattle and started fires during a dayslong heat wave affecting most of southern Europe. Several fires were reported near the city of Kozani, 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Athens following a dry thunderstorm in the area, authorities said. Further north, near the Greek town of Florina, officials from a public agricultural insurance organization said nine cows were killed by lightning strikes at a cattle farm and several other animals were injured.

Associated Press

