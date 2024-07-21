Biden endorses Harris as Presidential Nominee, veteran political journalist discusses her Presidential Prospects

President Biden is now endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

We spoke with Veteran Political Journalist, Hank Plante who's been following Harris' career since its inception.

Here's what he had to say about Harris' prospects as President.

"I think it's going to reenergize the race," said Plante. "Not just for Democrats, but instead of talking about two old men, we've got a very different race."

Plante has followed Harris’ career for almost two decades since she first ran for District Attorney in San Francisco.

"I watched her win the District Attorney's race, State Attorney General race, Senate and now, of course, Vice President. She has been underutilized by the Biden white house. It's kind of political malpractice," said Plante.

I asked Plante, "People are wondering if Harris is going to be the candidate that can ultimately beat Trump?"

He answered, "I don't think there's any question that she would do better against Trump than Biden. I mean, it was going downhill for President Biden, as far as the polls and his own performance. Kamala is very sharp. She's been a prosecutor. If they do a second debate, she would shred Trump."

Democratic leaders including the Clintons and the Congressional Black Caucus have endorsed Harris.

While other party leaders including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Biden’s decision to step down, but left out any mention of Harris.

With Former President Barack Obama saying in a statement quote, "I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

"I think this will take the wind out of any other possible candidates," added Plante. "I think the fact that President Biden has endorsed her, it's a signal to his delegates to please go with her."

Plante believes this nomination could even benefit the valley.

"Their main house is in LA. She was at Eight4Nine Restaurant when she was in the Senate. She knows the valley. She knows some of our issues. She knows people in the valley, and I think it's good for us," said Plante.

Meanwhile the other side of the aisle is already reacting to Harris’ likely nomination.

"The Republicans don't want this. They wanted to run against Biden," said Plante. "That's why you didn't hear Trump even talk much about the Biden's bad debate performance, because they don't want him. They didn't want him to drop out of the race. So they do not want her to run against a strong Democrat like Kamala Harris."

Should harris come out on top as the Democratic nominee, she will then have to select her vice president pick.

We are awaiting to see if delegates will finalize their pick for a Presidential Nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention that is scheduled to start on August 19 in Chicago.