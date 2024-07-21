Palm Springs resident Doug Oostdyk finds purpose in serving local organizations, community

A Palm Springs resident is touching the lives of dozens of folks here in the Coachella Valley, according to local volunteers.

Doug Oostdyk serves at dozens of organizations in the desert, including being a long-time volunteer for 'The Feeding Program' at the United Methodist Church of Palm Springs.

"It's very heartwarming," said Oostdyk. "It's wonderful to be here to be able to help anyone, everyone is welcome. They're not all homeless. Anybody in the community can come. We never say no, we don't care if you walk here or drive a fancy car or take a bike. Everyone is welcome."

Oostdyk says giving back to the homeless provides them with hope and belonging, and gives him a sense of purpose.

"I would hope that they felt the care and kindness and love that we want to give to everyone who comes here," said Oostdyk.

Other volunteers, like Allison Headrick, who works alongside Doug, say he gives without reservation.

"He's here all the time," said Headrick. "So everybody knows him. He's just, he's wonderful. He is just a saint, and one of those angels on earth."

Doug also volunteers for organizations like Well in the Desert, and the Desert AIDS Project.

"The Desert AIDS Project continues to grow and expand in our community," said Oostdyk. "And we are very fortunate to have such an outstanding organization that now is going into eye care and dental care, counseling, helping the total person to find their meaning and purpose in life."

Oostdyk also helps out with the Palm Springs International Film Festival every year, and is an avid fan of the Palm Springs Power baseball team. Oostdyk says he goes in honor of a late friend, and he tries to never miss a game.

Although his weeks may be packed with volunteering, it's something Oostdyk says he never gets tired of.

"I don't feel like I get burned out because I love to do this," said Oostdyk. "So this doesn't burn me out or wear me out, because I love to do it. It's a part of who I am, a part of my DNA, if you will."

When asked how he would feel if someone called him a hero, Oostdyk replied,

"I would be very flattered and humbled because I don't see myself as a hero. I just see myself as an ordinary person, or who's trying to make a difference in the world who's trying to make the world a better place.”

"He is a hero. He is the first one here last to leave," said Headrick. "People just assume that he's on the payroll, but he is not, he is a volunteer and a hero."