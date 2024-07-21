President Joe Biden pulls out of 2024 Election, Local reaction to his decision

President Joe Biden announced in a letter posted to his official account on X, that he is not seeking reelection in the 2024 United States presidential election.

Political directors and voters across the Coachella Valley are speaking out on Biden's announcement.

Elle Kurpiewski, Political Director of the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert, said her heart hurt when she learned about Biden's decision.

"He has given so much to this country," Kurpiewski said." I felt a strong pride that he decided once again to put the country first, rather than his ego."

As the nation processes this announcement, people from both political parties said they are eager to see what will happen next.

"I'm shocked." Reza Khanlari said. "Hopefully it's best for the country. The bottom line is that people have to vote."

"It's 50/50 and I'm as interested as anyone else to see how this all ends up," David Egar said.

"I wasn't surprised even on Friday — it was just a matter of time of when. It's been their plan all along," Toni Ringlein said.

Kurpiewski said her organization's next step is to move forward and begin getting information out to the public.

"Now we have an endorsed candidate with Kamala Harris," Kurpiewski said. "It's going to be a very exciting few months for us as Democrats and for the country."

Marcie Maxwell, President of Democrats of the Desert, said in a statement to News Channel 3:

"We appreciate President Biden's stellar service and many accomplishments as our President. Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris who has outstanding qualifications and experience as a District Attorney, California State Attorney General, US Senator and Vice President. As the DNC nominating process and convention play out, I'm confident that Democrats will have a winning team at the top of our 2024 ballots!

Democrats of the Desert will stand strong and do the work to ensure that we elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. Our federal, state and local candidates are out every day listening to the issues and concerns that voters care about throughout Coachella Valley and beyond. They are well prepared to represent families and communities, and can win when voters turn out for the November 2024 elections. Priorities including preserving our democracy and protecting our freedoms are valued by all voters - not just Democrats."

Biden said he will speak to the nation about the decision later this week in more detail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates on this developing story.