Next steps for Kamala Harris as Democrats see surge in donations
Local political groups, like the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert, have seen a surge in activity – including phone calls from folks inquiring on how to donate to the Harris campaign.
This surge comes after Vice President Kamala Harris raised nearly $50 million yesterday after launching her presidential campaign following President Biden's withdrawal.
Stay tuned to hear from these local groups about how they plan to encourage voters and the next steps the Harris campaign will take as the presidential race heats up.