Skip to Content
News

Next steps for Kamala Harris as Democrats see surge in donations

By
Published 11:53 AM

Local political groups, like the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert, have seen a surge in activity – including phone calls from folks inquiring on how to donate to the Harris campaign.

This surge comes after Vice President Kamala Harris raised nearly $50 million yesterday after launching her presidential campaign following President Biden's withdrawal.

Stay tuned to hear from these local groups about how they plan to encourage voters and the next steps the Harris campaign will take as the presidential race heats up.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content