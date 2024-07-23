3 Army Reserve officers disciplined after reservist killed 18 people last October in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Army report says three reserve officers have been disciplined for dereliction of duty in the aftermath of a reservist’s rampage in which 18 people were killed in Maine. The report released Tuesday cited communication failures within the chain of command, and between military and civilian hospitals, among other problems. The report recommends procedural changes and new policies to better manage reservists’ mental health. The administrative actions against three officers effectively ends further military advancement. The tragedy happened on Oct. 25, 2023, when 40-year-old Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley, and at a bar and grill. He died by suicide.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.