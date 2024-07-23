Skip to Content
Suspects flee after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Palm Desert

A police pursuit occurred on Tuesday morning after a vehicle was stolen in Palm Desert.

At around 7 a.m., deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Monterey Avenue. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield which led to a pursuit. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but relocated it close to the I-10 freeway and Cook Street.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled near Cook Street and Chase School Road in Palm Desert.

Deputies conducted a search of the area, but could not locate the suspects.

This is part of an ongoing investigation.

Holly Hinman

