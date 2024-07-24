Local Family escapes early morning house fire in Indio

A local family was forced out of their home after an early morning fire in Indio.

Firefighters got the call at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames about a half hour after arriving on scene.

Everyone made it out of the home okay.

A family member who does not live at the home told News Channel 3 a neighbor and an Indio Police Officer were able to quickly get the family out of the home.

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the residents who have been displaced.