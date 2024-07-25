Patients raise concerns about hospital wait times at Eisenhower Health

Several people have reached out to News Channel 3 in the past few months and shared their concerns over emergency department wait times at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

Some patients have reported waiting up to 8 hours to receive care while they experienced pain.

The most recent data on Medicare.gov showed that the average (median) time patients spent in the emergency department before leaving from the visit at Eisenhower was 311 minutes, or a little more than 5 hours. The national average is 194 minutes, while the average in California is 212 minutes.

Patients at Desert Regional Medical Center report an average wait time of 168 minutes, while patients at JFK Memorial Hospital reported waiting 191 minutes, according to Medicare.gov.

We are sitting down with an official at Eisenhower Health to get more information on wait times, trends they have noticed, and steps being taken to address any challenges.

