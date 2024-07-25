Skip to Content
News

School Supplies giveaway targets rising demand in the Community

KESQ
By
Published 11:41 AM

More families need school supplies for the upcoming school year, Michael Aaronson, an event organizer said he's noticed.

Aaronson said on Thursday, The Salvation Army Dick & Beverly Davis Corps Community Center is having a back to school event.

"We have over 20 vendors from around the Valley coming to support our event," Aaronson said. "We expect over 400 families. We will be giving out prizes, haircuts, and school supplies."

He said the event is at the Davis Center in Cathedral City from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the increase in amount of families who need school supplies.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content