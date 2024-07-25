School Supplies giveaway targets rising demand in the Community

More families need school supplies for the upcoming school year, Michael Aaronson, an event organizer said he's noticed.

Aaronson said on Thursday, The Salvation Army Dick & Beverly Davis Corps Community Center is having a back to school event.

"We have over 20 vendors from around the Valley coming to support our event," Aaronson said. "We expect over 400 families. We will be giving out prizes, haircuts, and school supplies."

He said the event is at the Davis Center in Cathedral City from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the increase in amount of families who need school supplies.