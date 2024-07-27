Abi Carter to make Live Concert Debut at Acrisure Arena

Abi Carter, American Idol season 22 winner, first full concert performance is July 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

Carter's first headlining concert, "No Amount of Dark," is presented by the City of Indio.

In a social media post, Carter said she is excited to perform her new songs for the audience.

Laur Elle, special guest, will also perform at the concert.

Fans can still purchase tickets.

There is a new option for attendees to upgrade their ticket to add on the arenas new VIP premium space, The Compound, which according to Acrisure Arena's website gives fans access to:

A stunning outdoor space with sunset mountain views

Dedicated full bar for purchase

Delicious buffet for purchase

Covered seating with cozy couches

9-hole mini-golf

Half-court basketball

Pickleball

Corn Hole

Bocce Ball

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for fan reactions as they arrive for Carter's hometown concert debut.