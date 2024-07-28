Former Olympian opens up about Mental Health Challenges Athletes face

Carrie Bates said she knows the mental health challenges athletes face because she experienced her own addiction issues in the past.

Bates was a three-time Olympic gold medal winner in swimming at the 1984 Olympics.

She now works as an outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Bates said the intense pressure to perform and public expectations can contribute to mental health challenges.

