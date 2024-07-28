Skip to Content
Former Olympian opens up about Mental Health Challenges Athletes face

Carrie Bates
Published 5:01 PM

Carrie Bates said she knows the mental health challenges athletes face because she experienced her own addiction issues in the past.

Bates was a three-time Olympic gold medal winner in swimming at the 1984 Olympics.

She now works as an outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Bates said the intense pressure to perform and public expectations can contribute to mental health challenges. 

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear her full story.

Shay Lawson

