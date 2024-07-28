Marine dies after vehicle rollover crash during training exercise at Twentynine Palms

A Marine died after a vehicle rollover at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

According to a spokesperson from the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command the Marine was assigned to a Service Level Training Exercise when the rollover occurred Saturday, July 27.

The incident involved a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle.

The Marine, who remains unnamed, was first treated at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital in Twentynine Palms. He was then transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs where he was pronounced deceased Sunday.

Officials with the MAGTFTC released a statement saying in part, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marine during this difficult time.”

The identity of the deceased service member will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin are notified.

No other Marines were injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest.