Brush fire threatens homes in Southern Riverside County; Smoke seen in valley

A wind-driven brush fire that erupted Monday south of Highway 371 in Aguanga scorched an estimated 295 acres and damaged a structure despite the heavy presence of Cal Fire aircraft. The non-injury ``Nixon Fire'' was reported at 12:28 p.m. in the area of Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Peak Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Cal Fire-San Diego County and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames burning at a rapid rate to the east through medium brush.



Smoke could be seen in the valley, as the fire sent up large plumes of smoke miles away.



Seven Cal Fire air tankers and four water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the brusher just before 1 p.m., initially slowing its advance before it accelerated again, according to reports from the scene. The air drops prevented the flames from reaching several houses on Tule Peak. However, at least one outbuilding was consumed. Winds were shifting due to the hilly terrain, complicating firefighting efforts.



Ground crews were spread out, trying to establish structure protection lines. Properties in the remote location are spaced acres apart. An evacuation order was implemented for the scattered homes south of Richard Nixon and east of Tule Peak, and sheriff's deputies were enforcing the order.



Deputies shut down Tule Valley Road south of Tule Peak for public safety. There was no immediate word regarding how the blaze started.