Sicilians deal so well with drought that tourists don’t notice. A record dry year could alter that

AGRIGENTO, Italy (AP) — Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. Islanders are surviving as they have for decades. They store as much as they can in cisterns and use tankers to effectively deliver water. They do it so well visitors don’t feel the difference. But this year, even those methods are being put to the test as the region experiences some of its lowest rainfall on record.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.