D-backs add slugger Josh Bell, Orioles acquire left-hander Trevor Rogers before deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added slugger Josh Bell while the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were among the teams acquiring bullpen help as playoff contenders stocked up with reinforcements before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The 31-year-old Bell was hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return. The D-backs were in need of a power hitter after starting first baseman Christian Walker left Monday’s game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness. The Red Sox added right-hander Lucas Sims from the Reds while the Yankees acquired righty Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs.

