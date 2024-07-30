Idyllwild and other mountain communities stay prepared for wildfires as Nixon Fire burns

Much like residents in the Coachella Valley yesterday, Idyllwild residents noticed the smoke from the Nixon Fire, which is burning in south Riverside County.

The latest update from CalFire shows the Nixon Fire has grown to 3,750 acres with 0% containment. The fire is roughly 18 miles southwest of Idyllwild, near Aguanga.

While the Nixon Fire and its smoke have shifted away from the Coachella Valley and our mountain communities, Idyllwild residents – and public safety agencies – remain prepared for future wildfire threats.

More information will be added in my full story later tonight.