Skip to Content
News

Legendary boxing trainer Lee Espinoza proud of local Olympian Citlalli Ortiz

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:29 PM
Published 9:11 PM

Dubbed the "Godfather of Boxing," Lee Espinoza has been around the sport for more than 40 years.

The 76-year-old was inducted into the California Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005 and the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021. He opened his boxing gym in 1985, which is now named the Lee Espinoza Coachella Valley Boxing Club.

During his time, Espinoza has trained and been around some of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport of boxing.

But Coachella Valley native Citlalli Ortiz is his first Olympian.

"For me to see Citlalli out there, when she called me last night, I almost cried," said Espinoza, who helped begin Ortiz's career as a youth.

Ortiz is representing Mexico at the 2024 Olympic Games but she's also representing the entire valley and Espinoza's gym.

"I can't even describe it right now. I'm very emotional. I can't even describe right now what it means, to me, you know, for our club," said Espinoza.

Ortiz's first fight is Wednesday, July 31. It's her Olympic debut.

"She knows how to box right now. I'm really thinking that she's going to go way far," said Espinoza.

You could argue Ortiz has already gone far enough. She's an Olympian from the Coachella Valley.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content