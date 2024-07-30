Legendary boxing trainer Lee Espinoza proud of local Olympian Citlalli Ortiz

Dubbed the "Godfather of Boxing," Lee Espinoza has been around the sport for more than 40 years.

The 76-year-old was inducted into the California Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005 and the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021. He opened his boxing gym in 1985, which is now named the Lee Espinoza Coachella Valley Boxing Club.

During his time, Espinoza has trained and been around some of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport of boxing.

But Coachella Valley native Citlalli Ortiz is his first Olympian.

Took a visit to Coachella today to talk with legendary boxing trainer Lee Espinoza at his gym. Known as the "Godfather of Boxing," Espinoza helped first-time local Olympian Citlalli Ortiz in her youth. He is extremely proud of Ortiz and expects her to do well in Paris. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/PuM8jxWgAG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 31, 2024

"For me to see Citlalli out there, when she called me last night, I almost cried," said Espinoza, who helped begin Ortiz's career as a youth.

Ortiz is representing Mexico at the 2024 Olympic Games but she's also representing the entire valley and Espinoza's gym.

"I can't even describe it right now. I'm very emotional. I can't even describe right now what it means, to me, you know, for our club," said Espinoza.

ICYMI: We caught up with Citlalli Ortiz, a valley native competing in the upcoming #Olympics @KESQ 🥊



2️⃣4️⃣ yrs old

🍼 Born in Rancho Mirage

📚 Graduated from Coachella Valley HS in 2018

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Dual citizenship

🏆🥇 7 national titles with USA, 6 with MEXhttps://t.co/KaHzYPf0yo — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 23, 2024

Ortiz's first fight is Wednesday, July 31. It's her Olympic debut.

"She knows how to box right now. I'm really thinking that she's going to go way far," said Espinoza.

You could argue Ortiz has already gone far enough. She's an Olympian from the Coachella Valley.