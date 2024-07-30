Mystery surrounds the reasoning behind a Cathedral City LGBTQ bar shuttering after three decades, owner blames city disputes for closure

The Barracks Bar, an LGBTQ+ bar in Cathedral City, is scheduled to close permanently on Sunday, August 4th, but the details behind the closure are unclear.

The Barracks Bar was a staple of the Cathedral City LGBTQ+ community, opening its doors for the first time in 1992 as "Wolfs". The bar later changed its name to Barracks, and was known for its large "Sunday beer bust" parties and other themed events. It hosted several large gatherings for special occasions like Pride, and Leather Pride Weekend.

On Facebook, the bar's owner, Scott Murchison, announced the establishment was permanently ending operations in August. He claimed the bar was closing over a city and state dispute over capacity and it's liquor license.

In the statement, Murchison said,

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that The Barracks Bar that has existed as a staple of the Cathedral City LGBTQ+ Community for the past 31 years will officially close its doors for the last time at the close of business Sunday, August 4, 2024. The state of California is revoking our license to serve alcohol as of August 5, 2024. We want to thank all of you—the LGBTQ+ Community—for all of your support, love, connections and friendship over these past 31 years. It has been our deepest honor and privilege to serve you. The management and staff of The Barracks love this community and are so grateful for your patronage." Scott Murchison

News Channel Three reached out to the city about the allegations, and the City Manager said they were not accurate.

In a statement, Charlie McClendon said,