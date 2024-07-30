Mystery surrounds the reasoning behind a Cathedral City LGBTQ bar shuttering after three decades, owner blames city disputes for closure
The Barracks Bar, an LGBTQ+ bar in Cathedral City, is scheduled to close permanently on Sunday, August 4th, but the details behind the closure are unclear.
The Barracks Bar was a staple of the Cathedral City LGBTQ+ community, opening its doors for the first time in 1992 as "Wolfs". The bar later changed its name to Barracks, and was known for its large "Sunday beer bust" parties and other themed events. It hosted several large gatherings for special occasions like Pride, and Leather Pride Weekend.
On Facebook, the bar's owner, Scott Murchison, announced the establishment was permanently ending operations in August. He claimed the bar was closing over a city and state dispute over capacity and it's liquor license.
In the statement, Murchison said,
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that The Barracks Bar that has existed as a staple of the Cathedral City LGBTQ+ Community for the past 31 years will officially close its doors for the last time at the close of business Sunday, August 4, 2024.
The state of California is revoking our license to serve alcohol as of August 5, 2024.
We want to thank all of you—the LGBTQ+ Community—for all of your support, love, connections and friendship over these past 31 years. It has been our deepest honor and privilege to serve you. The management and staff of The Barracks love this community and are so grateful for your patronage."Scott Murchison
News Channel Three reached out to the city about the allegations, and the City Manager said they were not accurate.
In a statement, Charlie McClendon said,
"The City never made them cease operations because of occupancy issues. Under the California Building and Fire Codes, the Barracks, together with similar drinking establishments, is designated as a night club and are classified as Assembly Occupancies. Building and Fire Codes allow local agencies to require fire sprinklers to protect the occupants, along with other improvements related to exit signage, panic hardware on exit doors, etc. These are common requirements that are necessary to protect public safety in larger establishments.
Several times the City has issued Special Use Permits to the Barracks allowing them to fence off part of their outside parking area to allow for further increased occupancy. This has been done many times during Pride weekend and Leather Pride weekend and most recently a SUP was issued to the Barracks over Memorial Day weekend 2024.
Since May of this year, city staff from the Building and Fire departments have been working with Barracks personnel to get their legal occupancy increased to 400. A timeline was developed to allow them to continue operations while improvements were made to allow the legal occupancy to be increased."Charlie McClendon