Coachella Youth Golf continues to grow, finishes 4th summer season

Coachella Youth Golf just wrapped up their fourth season with their final event of the summer at Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta.

Trent Hamilton, a senior at Xavier Prep, shot 7-under (65) to win the boys high school division. It was the lowest score in CYG history.

However, Nate Carlson from Helendale took home player of the year honors for his stellar play throughout the season.

In the girls high school division, Chelsea Weiss won her fourth event of the season, which secured her first Player of the Year trophy.

Elli Ponchot and Kane Solano earned Player of the Year honors in the middle school divisions.

LQHS grad and incoming COD player Sinjin Armstrong, as well as PDHS grad Coco Mazet, were each awarded $1000 scholarships for their participation, character and leadership qualities in CYG events this past season.

Coachella Youth Golf is a volunteer-based non-profit, looking to grow the game of golf and give kids an opportunity to play competitive golf to gain the experience that will prepare them for high school and beyond.

They had seven events throughout the summer. Each are two day events with four divisions.

Middle school boys and girls play nine holes each day and high school boys and girls play 18 holes each day.

You can find more information at coachellayouthgolf.com.