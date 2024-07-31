Indio Police Officers Association hosts First Annual Splash-Bash

The Indio Police Officers Association helped local families prepare for back to school season while having a little fun in the sun.

The organization teamed up with the Desert Recreation District to host the First Annual Splash-Bash at Miles Park. The event took place between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Splash-Bash featured water slides, kiddie pools, free food, and music. During the event, police officers and volunteers took turns making sure families were staying safe going down the inflatable waterslides.

One of the organizers, Marlena Hernandez, says she got inspiration for this event from another police department nearby.

"It's the first year that we've done it," said Hernandez. "The idea came from a post that I saw from the city of Yucaipa. They do monthly community water events, and I said, we're a lot hotter than them. We should have a fun day out here too. So it started off as like, hey, let's get some water slides. Let's have some water fun."

The Indio Police Officers Association also gave out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in attendance.

"Walmart was so gracious to give us a little help with the backpacks and the supplies that went inside," said Hernandez. "We did like colored pencils, highlighters, paper, essentials that are needed for the kids, because it's hard for some families to come up with the money to get stuff like that.”

Paulina Frausto, a mother, says the giveaway is an immense help to local families.

"As a single mom of two, it is a blessing at least having not to worry about buying a new backpack now," said Frausto. "Maybe I can buy a little something else for the teachers, extra supplies for the classroom, but having these extra supplies, it really helps with the budget.”

The police department says events like this are vital for bridging the gap between the department and the community.

"Building the relationship with the community is extremely important to us at the Police Department," said Officer Eddie Suarez. "You never know what that child might be going through, or what kind of a positive impact you can have just for that simple thirty second interaction you had with that child."

And a positive relationship is vital, especially in emergency situations.

"I remember as a kid feeling safe going up to an officer and saying, Hey, I need help," said Hernandez. "I want kids today to be able to feel the exact same thing and not the opposite. So we want to make sure that we're out here in a positive light and giving back and they understand that we care.”

The Indio Police Officers Association hopes to hold more events like the Splash-Bash in the future. For more information click here.