Palm Desert launches new program aimed to address community concerns

Palm Desert Discussions is a new program that helps community members understand the different city providers and how to quickly find accurate information when questions arise.

The free lecture series aims to educate residents about essential services and address local concerns.

Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) is the first agency participating in the city’s program. It will feature CVWD representatives discussing water management in the region.

Ryland Penta, Palm Desert Community Relations Supervisor, said Palm Desert Discussions is a six-part series happening every other month.

"This is the first time the City has created a lecture series of this nature," Penta said. "The objective is for residents, business owners, and students to get first-hand information from these groups, fostering a more informed and resilient community."

He said Palm Desert has made strides in increasing civic engagement in recent years.

"Last October, we held our first Civic Academy program, a five-session course where community members can learn about municipal processes, hear about our various projects, and create relationships with City staff," Penta said. "The Civic Academy has been such a success, but it demonstrated that we should also highlight other public agencies and local organizations who collaborate with the City to provide services and resources in Palm Desert."

He said the next event is on September 25, focusing on disaster preparedness.

The event begins July 31, at 5:30 p.m. in the Palm Desert City Hall Council Chamber.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about how the new program operates.