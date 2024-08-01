Galilee Center announces backpack giveaway set for August 8

The Galilee Center in Mecca will present another backpack giveaway to provide support for community children this fall on August 8 at 4 p.m.

The distribution is funded by a generous grant from BIGHORN Golf Club and the 'Pack the Bus' event, hosted by SunLine, Alpha Media, KESQ News Channel 3, Walmart and private donors.

Backpacks will be filled with grade-appropriate materials, including notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, folders, highlighters and more.

At-risk children can receive a backpack by showing their school ID, report card or school registration at the time of event.

“The giveaway helped so many children and their families last year, we are excited that we can assist with this distribution once again," said Claudia Castorena, co-founder of the Galilee Center.

Volunteers can help fill backpacks on August 7, the day before the giveaway, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If interested, call the Galilee Center 760-396-9100.