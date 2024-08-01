Texas youth lockups are beset by abuse and mistreatment of children, Justice Department report says
Associated Press/Report for America
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new Justice Department report says youth lockups in Texas remain beset by sexual abuse, excessive use of pepper spray and other mistreatment including the prolonged isolation of children in their cells. The scathing reported released Thursday by the Department of Justice accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of juveniles in custody. The findings constitute the latest development in decades of abuse scandals and allegations at Texas lockups. The state’s juvenile justice department said in response to the report that it has a “zero-tolerance” policy toward abuse and neglect and that it worked closely with federal investigators during their site visit in 2022.