La Quinta City Officials confirm status of original Talus Developer, clearing path for the stalled project

La Quinta city officials are putting to rest an ongoing dispute between interested Talus developers

On Friday, News Channel 3’s Jeff Stahl covered the back and forth between the existing developer, Robert Green and the new potential developer, Christopher George.

The two defended their rights to the Talus development, but La Quinta city officials have brought more clarity to Talus’s future.

City officials confirmed the status of the original developers, Robert Green and SilverRock Development Companies.

They shared in a statement with News Channel 3, "Due to SilverRock Development Company’s failure to cure, within the allowable time, a critical June 30, 2024, deadline to secure recapitalization loans, the city declares that SDC no longer has any rights as “developer” under the PSDA."

“I wish they would finish it once and for all, it’s kind of silly to have it sitting there half built," said La Quinta resident, Greg Walker.

City officials also sharing in the statement, "Robert Green Company and SilverRock Development Company LLC (collectively, SDC) are in total breach of a purchase, sale and development agreement, as amended (PSDA).”

Christopher George of CMG Financial still stands as a potential developer and has been working with Talus lenders.

Despite the delays, all La Quinta residents I spoke to hope the development gets actualized.

The City of La Quinta also filed a lawsuit forcing green to remove liens against several Talus properties.

The talus development was set to open in 2019, and now foreclosure auctions are scheduled for August 6.

