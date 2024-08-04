Skip to Content
Car flees after Coachella hit-and-run; investigation underway

today at 11:30 PM
Published 10:44 PM

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a hit-and-run collision out of Coachella. 

Authorities tell us at least two cars collided in area of 48th Avenue and Calhoun Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

They say one of the cars involved fled the scene just before deputies’ arrived. 

At least one passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. 

Deputies are still investigating. There's no word yet on a search for any possible suspects. 

