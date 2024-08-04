High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Ukraine’s 1st individual gold of the Paris Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won gold at the Paris Olympics after fleeing her country due to the war with Russia. It was Ukraine’s first individual gold of these Summer Games following a victory in women’s team saber fencing. Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters to finish ahead of Nicola Olyslagers of Australia. Olyslagers also cleared 2.00 but then failed at all three of her attempts at 2.02. Eleanor Patterson of Australia and Iryna Gerashchenko, also of Ukraine, shared the bronze at 1.95. Mahuchikh also won gold at last year’s world championships.

