Minor Cathedral City outage highlights valley-wide power struggles

Published 4:48 PM

A small power outage in Cathedral City is highlighting a much larger problem throughout the Coachella Valley.    

On Sunday Cathedral City Fire crews responded to an overheated transformer that was coming off a power pole in Cathedral City. 

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. off of Avenida Ximino and Mccallum Way leaving four homes without power. 

Cathedral City Fire officials tell us this is a common occurrence throughout the desert cities, especially in the hot summer months. 

Cpt. Chris Diertz, Cathedral City Fire Department 

"When it comes to any electrical issues, the best thing to do is first call 911," said Cathedral City Fire Department Cpt. Christ Dietz. "Next we need you guys to shelter in place and then turn off any non-essential electrical devices within your home. Remain inside until the fire department or Edison makes contact with you, and we'll be able to give you guys further instructions."

Southern California Edison crews were also on scene shutting down power in order to fix the transformer box. 

Power will be restored once it’s repaired. 

There were no other hazards. 

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
