Greater Palm Springs Pride announces 2024 Pride Honors Awards

On Monday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced the recipients of the annual Pride Honor Awards. The awards will honor contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Honorees will be recognized at the Hilton Palm Springs on Wednesday, October 2.

The Pride Honor Awards are presented by Silvercrest and co-chaired by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Desert Care Network and the Hilton Palm Springs. A night of inspiration is promised with celebration, with intentions of bringing together LGBTQ+ activists, allies and supporters.

The 2024 Pride Honor Award recipients are:

Spirit of Pride Award: John Taylor

John Taylor Spirit of Stonewall Business of Pride Award: Shannon Anderson

Shannon Anderson Spirit of Stonewall Volunteer of the Year: DeeAnn Hopings

DeeAnn Hopings Spirit of Stonewall Advocate of the Year: DAP Health

DAP Health Spirit of Stonewall Community Leadership: Jasmine Sullivan Waits

Jasmine Sullivan Waits Spirit of Stonewall Arts & Culture Award: Marconi Calindas-Cafege

Marconi Calindas-Cafege Spirit of Stonewall Friend of Pride: Andrew and Cathy Mills

"We are honored to recognize these extraordinary individuals for their unwavering commitment to our community," said Ron deHarte, President and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. "Their work inspires us all to strive for a future where everyone can live authentically and without fear."