Numerous power outages leave customers in the dark and without AC during extreme heat

279 Southern California Edison customers were without power Monday morning in Cathedral City.

Edison's web page says this latest local outage started at one a.m. this morning and provided no estimate for when service would be restored.

A repair crew was said to be on the way for the outage reportedly caused by a traffic collision.

In Palm Springs, Southern California Edison says all power service was back on Monday morning for Parkview Mobile Home Park residents off Mesquite Avenue.

An outage there was reported early Saturday evening and not resolved for 9 hours until early Sunday morning.

Equipment problems were blamed for that outage.

Cathedral City Fire also responded to an overheated power pole transformer early Sunday morning in the area of Avenida Ximino and Mccallum Way. Four customers lost service with that outage.

Cathedral City Fire says it's common throughout the valley during our summer heat waves.

Chris Diertz with Cathedral City Fire Department said, "When it comes to any electrical issues, the best thing to do is first call 911."

Diertz added, 'Next we need you guys to shelter in place and then turn off any non-essential electrical, devices within your home. Remain inside until the fire department or Edison makes contact with you. And we'll be able to give you guys further instructions."

Edison crews were on the scene shutting down power to replace the transformer.

The utility's outage web page reported that the power there was expected to be back up by 2:00 a.m. Monday.