Skip to Content
News

San Bernardino hillside brush fire burns homes, evacuations ordered

Alert California / UC San Diego
By
New
Published 4:39 PM

San Bernardino County Fire Department has released information about a hillside brush fire spreading quickly in San Bernardino.

At around 3 p.m., the blaze started near the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain. The fire department has confirmed five acres have burned thus far, with multiple homes destroyed in the flames.

San Bernardino County Fire Department has requested 10 additional engines.

Mass evacuations are in progress. The evacuation center is Marshall Elementary School, located at 3288 N. G Street, San Bernardino.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content