San Bernardino hillside brush fire burns homes, evacuations ordered
San Bernardino County Fire Department has released information about a hillside brush fire spreading quickly in San Bernardino.
At around 3 p.m., the blaze started near the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain. The fire department has confirmed five acres have burned thus far, with multiple homes destroyed in the flames.
San Bernardino County Fire Department has requested 10 additional engines.
Mass evacuations are in progress. The evacuation center is Marshall Elementary School, located at 3288 N. G Street, San Bernardino.
***EVACUATION ORDER***— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 5, 2024
For the #EdgehillFire, an evacuation order has been issued for:
All residents living on the south side of and south of Ridge Line Drive
All residents living on the north side and north of Edgehill Rd west to and including Beverly Drive; east to Circle… pic.twitter.com/9WjuY83zJ7
Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.