Sunline Receives Half a Million Dollar Grant to Support it’s Renewable Energy Facilities

Sunlight Transit has received a $500,000 award today to support it's energy independence and efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The award was presented at the Sunline Headquarters in Thousand Palms by Congressman Raul Ruiz.

The money will go towards their solar microgrid project, which will alllow them to capture more solar energy to power their hydrogen fueling facilities.

This will offset some of the costs to fuel their hydrogen-fuel buses.

CEO of Sunline Mona Babauta says this project will not only improve transportation services but the health of residents in the Coachella Valley.

“We’re not using fossil fuels to produce electricity and with avoiding the use of fossil fuels, we reduce our emissions and therefore produce a clearer environment for all of us here in the Coachella Valley.” Mona Babauta, CEO of Sunline

Construction of the project will begin later this year.

