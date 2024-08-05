Tunisian president Saied files paperwork to run in October’s election
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has filed the necessary paperwork to run in this year’s election. He is expected to face little competition as prominent opposition members and other potential challengers have been imprisoned during his first term. Saied last month announced plans to run again in the Oct. 6 vote in the North African nation. Tunisia will publish a complete list of candidates by August 10. Political participation has waned in Tunisia since the country’s longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown in 2011. Last year’s local elections saw a turnout of 11%.