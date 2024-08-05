Venezuela’s opposition calls on armed forces to ditch support for Maduro in post-election crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition leaders are calling on the country’s armed forces to abandon its support of President Nicolás Maduro and stop repressing demonstrators who have come out in force to defend their votes in last Sunday’s election. The armed forces are traditionally the arbiter of political disputes in Venezuela. But they’ve shown no inkling of ditching Maduro even in the face of credible evidence presented by the opposition that it trounced the self-proclaimed socialist at the polls by a more than 2-to-1 margin. In a message posted Monday on social media, Edmundo González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called on rank and file members of the security forces to rethink their loyalty to Maduro.

