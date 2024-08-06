Brazil, Colombia and Mexico in talks with Venezuelan government and opposition on election crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Following Venezuela’s disputed presidential election nine days ago, officials from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have been in constant contact with representatives of both President Nicolás Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo González to seek a solution to the country’s political crisis. A senior Mexican official who has been part of the discussions told The Associated Press that the three nations, whose current leftist presidents are Maduro allies, are holding conversations with both sides. But the officials declines to characterize those talks as formal mediation. The official said the three countries are recommending that the government and opposition follow Venezuelan laws and appear before the appropriate institutions to appeal any part of the process.

