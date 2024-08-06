Harris’ pick of Walz amps up excitement in Midwestern states where Democrats look to heal divisions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will spend their first full day as running mates in Wisconsin and Michigan. The trip is aimed at shoring up support among the younger, diverse, labor-friendly voters who were instrumental in helping President Joe Biden win the 2020 election. That coalition has shown signs of fraying over Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Leaders of the Arab American community and key unions say they are encouraged by Harris’ choice of a running mate. They believe it signals that she is listening to their concerns. The leaders had opposed Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro because they thought he had gone too far in his support of Israel.

