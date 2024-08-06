Judge dismisses most claims in federal lawsuit filed by Black Texas student punished over hairstyle

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by a Black high school student who was punished by a Texas school district for refusing to change his hairstyle. Darryl George alleged racial and gender discrimination. The ruling on Tuesday was another victory in the case for the Barbers Hill school district near Houston. But in his order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown questioned whether the school district’s rule over hair length causes more harm than good. George wears his hair in tied and twisted locs on top of his head. The school district says the length of his hair violates its dress code.

